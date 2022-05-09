Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Topaz Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.54.

Shares of TPZ opened at C$23.72 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.35 and a 52 week high of C$24.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.54%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 413.64%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.