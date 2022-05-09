Tupperware Brands Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tupperware Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.48 million, a P/E ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.80 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 69.39% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

