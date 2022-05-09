Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Lowered to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWST. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.20. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $233,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

