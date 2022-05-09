U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on USPH. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

