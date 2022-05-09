Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.69.

NYSE:UBER opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

