Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Cowen

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.69.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.