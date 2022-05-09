Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €47.00 ($49.47) to €38.10 ($40.11) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($73.68) to €62.00 ($65.26) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.02.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.38 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

