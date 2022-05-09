UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

UMH Properties stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 16.65. UMH Properties has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

