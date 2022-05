Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

UFAB stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38. Unique Fabricating has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Analysts anticipate that Unique Fabricating will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

