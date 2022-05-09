Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $704.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.06. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

