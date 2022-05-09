USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USNA. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.84. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 27.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

