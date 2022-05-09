UserTesting Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 16th (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. UserTesting had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

NYSE USER opened at $5.79 on Monday. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22.

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UserTesting will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 702,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,246,326 in the last three months.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

