Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.83 Billion

Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will post $39.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $42.45 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $27.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $158.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.85 billion to $160.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.56 billion to $150.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $129.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $129.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

