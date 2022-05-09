Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.