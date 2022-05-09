Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Veracyte worth $36,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

