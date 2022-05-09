Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $7,169,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,064,496 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

