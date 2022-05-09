VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) vs. Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) Financial Analysis

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -1.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VIA optronics and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VIA optronics and Natcore Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

VIA optronics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given VIA optronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VIA optronics and Natcore Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.53 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -7.38 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIA optronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VIA optronics beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

Natcore Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

