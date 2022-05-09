Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,457 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.02.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, with a total value of $16,926,233.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

