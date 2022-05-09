Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 227,565 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 227,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $206.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.24. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

