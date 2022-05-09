Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NYSE:VST opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $19,327,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,747,530.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,300,000 shares of company stock worth $60,392,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 690.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vistra by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

