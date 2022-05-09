Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vital Farms Inc. offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. Its product, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs. Vital Farms Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

VITL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

VITL stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a P/E ratio of -179.29 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 5.4% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 51.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

