Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VYGR. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $238.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,933 shares of company stock worth $124,170. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

