Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $169.88 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day moving average is $189.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

