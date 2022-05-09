Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 200 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 152,468 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,278,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 77,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $13,961,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $274.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.