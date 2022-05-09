Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Reduce”

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.