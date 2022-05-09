Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wayfair from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.71.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $66.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average is $166.36. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $15,566,441.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,897,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

