William Blair Comments on Sovos Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,963,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,613 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 280,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

