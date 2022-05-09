WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

WSC stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 488,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,293 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

