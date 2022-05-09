Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to post $6.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.35 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $5,437,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $112.50 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.