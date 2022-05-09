Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will announce $97.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.36 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $498.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $645.45 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 19,185 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $181,873.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,135,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

