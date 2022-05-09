Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) to Hold

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 24.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

