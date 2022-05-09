Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Hold

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SRAX opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.88. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

