Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Hold

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SRAX by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.
SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
