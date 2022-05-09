Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) to Sell

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,212 shares of company stock worth $4,485,372 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

