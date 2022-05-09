Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) to Hold

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Talkspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

TALK stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.20. Talkspace has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. Analysts predict that Talkspace will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

