Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Hold

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($65.26) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($51.58) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($49.47) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $4.82 on Friday. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

