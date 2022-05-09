Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) to “Buy”

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seiko Epson (SEKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.