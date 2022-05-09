Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Hold

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $2.58 on Friday. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $423.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $275.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote (Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.