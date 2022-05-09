Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to “Buy”

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

SITE has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $232.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $125.11 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,900 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 171,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 513,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,084,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

