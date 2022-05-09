Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) to “Hold”

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

SRZN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98. Surrozen has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Surrozen will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Group LLC increased its position in Surrozen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 9,414,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its position in Surrozen by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,500 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

