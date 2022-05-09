Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to “Strong-Buy”

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of TGLS opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.81. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 277,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

