Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Strong-Buy

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th.

TWI stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.85. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $976.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Titan International by 10,448.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

