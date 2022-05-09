Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Strong-Buy

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TA. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

TA stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.44. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

