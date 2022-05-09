Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to “Hold”

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

USX has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

NYSE USX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Eric A. Peterson purchased 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279 in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

