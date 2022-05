Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) to “Hold”

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. VectivBio has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

