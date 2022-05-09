Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) to “Buy”

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

VRNA stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market cap of $238.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 112,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $66,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,606,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,615.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,688 shares of company stock valued at $135,597 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

