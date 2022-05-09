Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) to “Buy”

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

Shares of VVNT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.46 million. Analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

