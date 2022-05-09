Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIT. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.24 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 49.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,758 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wipro by 220.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,916 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,002 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 60.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

