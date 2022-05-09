Zebra Technologies Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zebra Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.49. William Blair also issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.65 EPS.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $342.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $333.37 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

