14,439 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

FSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $49,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

