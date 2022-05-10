Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 186,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,396,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.68. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

